Strong sense of port community has always been source of pride

In the last part of our Proud Of Fleetwood series, we take a look back at historical photos which really capture the community spirit for which the port is well-known.

The Fleetwood Lifeboat service and its brave volunteers is something the town is fiercely proud of. Fleetwood lifeboat station has been at the heart of the town, since 1859. There have been six different lifeboat stations, sighted in various places, but all near the present station opposite the North Euston Hotel.

Fleetwood Pier, early 1900s

Thirteen medals have been awarded to lifeboat station members over the years, 12 silver and one bronze, the last in 1949.

Fleetwood Lifeboat Station was awarded an Anniversary Vellum to mark 150 years of service, in 2009.

Fleetwood Hospital has always been a source of pride in the port.

This undated, historical black-and-white shot shows patients on a Fleetwood Hospital ward and another picture captures a carnival parade, held in 1923, in aid of the hospital.

Fleetwood Lifeboat crew circa 1960

Fleetwood Pier was a much-loved and popular local landmark. Also known as the Victoria Pier, Fleetwood Pier, at 492ft (150 m) in length, was one of the shortest piers in the country.

It was built in 1910, at the end of the golden age of pier building – and other than a 1957 pier built in Deal, Kent, to replace a structure damaged in the Second World War – it was the last pleasure pier to be built in the United Kingdom.

The pier was destroyed by fire and demolished in 2008.

It is pictured here in the earlier half of the 20th century.

Undated, historical photo of Fleetwood Hospital ward

And, of course, the people of Fleetwood have always enjoyed a chance to celebrate.

Flag Street in the port certainly lived up to its name in 1953, when a street party was held to mark the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.