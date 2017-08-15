Street arts group up for award

A Blackpool charity which gives youngsters the chance to learn urban street skills has been nominated for a national awards.

Skool of Street, which meets at the Revoe Children’s Centre, has been shortlisted in the National Diversity Awards.

The charity, which trains young people aged seven to 19 in dance, theatre, spoken word, music production, graffiti, street art and beatbox, will be showcased in the Community Organisation category. The awards are being staged at the Anglican Cathedral in Liverpool on Friday, September 8.

Samantha Bell who founded Skool of Street in 2013 with Aishley Docherty said: “The idea was to use our love of hip hop and street dance to help youngsters develop skills

“Not everyone can afford to join dance classes and a lot of talented youngsters were getting up to no good through lack of opportunity.

“We had funding for a project for a performance at the Grand Theatre in 2014 and some of the parents came to us and asked us to put together an urban arts group.”

She said they managed to get funding from Left Coast, Wyre Council, the Arts Council and the National lottery to get the group going.

It runs an academy from 11am to 1pm at the Revoe Children’s Centre with around 250 members and has a close relationship with Revoe School helping out with arts projects. Sam added: “Hip hop culture is often misunderstood, but this is about allowing people to express themselves and develop skills which will help them in life.

“We are delighted to be nominated and should help raise our profile.”

It has August sessions at the Oracle, St Annes Road 11 to 3pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.