Storm whips up foam on Cleveleys Prom

The Prom at Cleveleys was again bathed in white foam – leaving some cars covered – as Storm Ophelia’s final hurrah was felt on the Fylde coast.

Strong winds again whipped up the surf off the Fylde coast on Tuesday creating the soap-like phenomenon.

Winds upwards of 60mph struck late on Monday with stiff breezes felt on Tuesday.

Wildlife Trust marine community engagement officer Emily Parr said: “The foam that washes in, particularly when the weather gets stormy, is completely natural.

“It is all to do with the natural materials in the water.

“The sea water has lots of different parts in it and part of that can be algae.

“Foam is a regular sight when the weather gets rough.

“When the algae starts decaying you get something called ‘algal bloom’.

“That’s a normal thing.

“The consistency of the matter increases and that’s what is washing up.”