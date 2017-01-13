Stay away from Prom warning as winds batter Wyre

Storm gates have been closed and tree branches have come crashing down as Wyre takes a battering from strong winds and high waves.

In Thornton a large branch broke free close to playing fields in Fleetwood Road North, landing just yards from properties and cars in Shrewsbury Drive and Millfield Court.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a telephone pole had also been felled by the wind.

Wyre Council says it has closed all storm gates ahead of a high tide, predicted at 11.30am.

Members of the public have been told to stay away from the sea front at Fleetwood, Rossall and Cleveleys.

A spokesman said: "Wyre Council is taking precautions to deal with strong winds combined with high tides expected along the coastline.

"We anticipate some flooding to Promenades and as a result have installed storm boards and closed all of our storm gates along the coast until the wind dies down.

"Thereafter, some access points will be opened for the remainder of the weekend with all boards and gates expected to re-open on Monday.

"Council officers are monitoring the situation closely and on standby should conditions worsen.

"Members of the public are advised to stay off the Promenade and beach for their own safety during adverse weather and high tides, which are expected at around 11.30am this morning and midnight tonight."

The Fleetwood to Knott End ferry service has also been suspended due to poor weather conditions.