Statue appeal launched after Lottery blow

An appeal has been launched to help fund a bronze statue of Fleetwood’s founding father.

Sir Peter Hesketh-Fleetwood may have helped create the town and even gave it his name but there are few visible signs of his significance around the port.

Fleetwood Civic Society, the town’s Rotary Club, the port’s museum and others are trying to put this right by raising funds to erect a full size bronze statue of him in the town’s Euston Gardens.

They say this will cost £40,000 and are in the process of collecting in the monies already pledged.

Their efforts have already been boosted by £25,000 from Doreen Lofthouse OBE, but after an unsuccessful Lottery grant the group are hoping for a final push.

Margaret Daniels, chairman of Fleetwood Civic Society, said: “Without Sir Peter there would be no Fleetwood and at the present time there is no recognition of him in the town, except a street named Hesketh Place and a bust at the museum.

Donations can be made direct to the bank account at RBS stating pay to ‘Sir Peter’, account number 19297547, sort code 83.04.25 or by cheque made payable to Fleetwood Sir Peter’s Statue and posted to Mrs Y Johnstone, secretary of Fleetwood Civic Society, 33 Abbotts Walk. Fleetwood FY7 6QG.

Call (01253) 770652.