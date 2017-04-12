Start that business – with council help

You Can Do It!…that’s the message of an exciting new business start-up scheme in Blackpool aimed at 18 to 25-year-olds.

The project has been designed to encourage the entrepreneurs of tomorrow and help them realise their dreams and become their own boss.

You Can Do It is being launched this year following a hotly fought for and successful bid by Blackpool Council to secure funding.

The grant from Scape Reinvest Communities Fund will be used by the council’s dedicated ‘Get Started’ team to put self-employment and business ownership on the career radar of young people.

New workshops and sessions which will include fun challenges and activities will be held at various locations throughout the town, including Blackpool and The Fylde College, Bispham.

Young people will also be getting out and about on town centre business trails to meet real life business owners in their premises.

The scheme will inspire young people to think about their own business ideas and help them to look at practical ways to turn these ideas into self-employment and a business. This will include researching their idea and putting together a business forecast and plan.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Business, said: “This is fantastic news for young people in our town.

“We already deliver support to residents considering launching a business but this has tended to focus on people aged 35 plus.”

Blackpool Council’s success stories already include backing budding entrepreneurs such as Joseph Pegler.

Joseph founded ‘The Lucky Jotter’ whilst studying at Blackpool and The Fylde College.

Now he has developed his business into an international showcase featuring emerging artists.