There was oompah, ‘bier’, sausages and lederhosen all adding to the fun at St Annes Cricket Club’s first Oktoberfest.

Hundreds of revellers joined the party at the Vernon Road club.

A refreshing German beer for Alex Lewis

The event was set up to build on the club’s successful annual Beer And Wine Festival and took place on Friday and Saturday, followed by its children’s Halloween party on Sunday.

Club spokesman Chris Joy said: “It was a most succesful weekend for us, Saturday particularly - we even had a minibus of people travel from Liverpool dressed in lederhosen specially for the event.

“Although we couldn’t arrange an oompah band, they were too expensive, our DJ made sure we had the right music to create the atmosphere of a real Oktoberfest.

“A lot of new faces came along, and have said they want to join the club and lots of people bought tickets for this week’s fireworks on Friday too.

“We’ve already pencilled it in for next year.”