St Annes Carnival reaches major charity milestone

Event has raised more than £100k for good causes over the decades

Fun and fund-raising were to the fore as crowds galore turned out to enjoy a sun-soaked celebration at St Annes Carnival.

St Annes Carnival

While the traditional Saturday morning procession around town was followed by a host of games and performances in Ashton Gardens, on Sunday as well as Saturday afternoon, a notable fund-raising landmark was achieved.

The presentation of a cheque for £5,000 to the Marie Curie charity by retiring Carnival Queen Emma Hanson took the total raised for good causes at the Carnival since modern records began in the 1970s over the £100,000 mark.

After the cheque handover, 10-year-old McKenzie Haase, a pupil of Clifton Primary School, was crowned the new queen.

During her year’s reign, she will be raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Carnival chairman Coun Angela Jacques said: “We are very proud of the amount raised over the years by the only club or carnival day in Fylde supporting good causes in this way.”

Committee member Sharon Iqbal added: “The atmosphere throughout the weekend showed a true community spirit and the committee would like to thank all the local businesses who donated prizes to the raffle and supported many activities across the carnival weekend.”

St Annes town mayor Coun Karen Henshaw was delighted the weather conditions for the event were so good, particularly on Saturday.

She said: “It was a wonderful Carnival, with some of the best conditions I can remember.”

For the first time this year, carnival weekend started with a ‘Pianos In The Park’ concert on the Friday evening and it is hoped that will become a regular feature.