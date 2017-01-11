Spy’s the limit for Lisa in TV contest

A Blackpool social worker has gone undercover as a spy – for a new Channel 4 TV programme.

Former beauty queen and psychology expert Lisa Cox, 28, has adopted the alter ego Lucy Coates as she vies to win the new reality show.

Lisa Cox, aka Lucy Coates, pictured in the Channel 4 programme Spies

Viewers saw her come into her own on the first episode, as she and 14 other budding spooks were challenged to follow a target through a busy market, before her cover story skills, confidence and charisma was put to the test.

Lisa, who lives in Bispham with her parents, said: “I was listening to Radio Wave and heard Ged and Hayley talking about it. I saw the advert and thought, ‘I would be good at that!’”

After breezing through the application process, Lisa filmed the series over the summer, and sat down with her mum and dad to watch the opening episode on Thursday evening.

She, along with millions of others, watched as she got lost while trying to follow her target – before showing her strength in the second half of the show when she faced intense interrogation.

“It was incredibly difficult and one of the hardest things I have ever done,” she told The Gazette.

“I didn’t have any impression of it being like James Bond or Jason Bourne, I thought it would be more about working with and getting to know people.

“They went so deep into who we are and why we are like that, and that was the hardest part.”

Lisa, who was crowned Miss Radio Wave in 2012, admitted to spy bosses on the show her confidence is often a front, and said she entered beauty pageants as a team in a bid to boost her self-esteem.

“It was very much to build my confidence,” she said. “I think confidence is a bit of a show you put on. In some situations you need to appear confident because it makes you appear more intelligent and comfortable in a situation, and more able to do something.”

Lisa remained tight-lipped about how she fares in the overall process, adding: “It was worthwhile doing and I learned a lot I can use in my job.”

Spies continues on Channel 4 on Thursday at 9pm.