Sporting clubs plan soap star fun for Trust

Stars of top soap Emmerdale will be coming to Fleetwood next month for a bumper fund-raising weekend in aid of the Prince’s Trust.

Fleetwood’s rugby and cricket clubs, which are close neighbours in the town’s Broadwater area, are jointly hosting the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Prince’s Trust Fun Day, which takes place on two days over the weekend of May 6 and 7, from 10am until late.

Joe-Warren Plant

Fleetwood Town FC will also be involved in the moneyspinner.

Colin Goodwin, chairman of Fleetwood Rugby Club, is the main organiser of the weekend and said a large number of stars from the soap had confirmed they would be coming to take part in cricket and football matches.

Among them will be 15 year old Poulton actor Joe-Warren Plant, who plays the character Jacob Gallagher in the hit show.

Colin said: “Joe’s dad has connections with the club and that has helped bring them all on board. We can’t confirm all the names yet but there are a lot of them coming over.

“The Prince’s Trust is a great cause but they need to raise their own funds, so we are keen to help.

“The Trust brought some young people to carry out a project here last year. They did such a good job we said we’d helped to raise funds and now we’re doing that.”

The Saturday’s action will be at Fleetwood Rugby club, and will include a mini rugby and football competition, a funfair, live music and food, dray horse and a salsa session.

Also being planned is a football match between Fleetwood Town veterans and a team featuring Emmerdale cast members.

On the Sunday, where events will be held nextdoor at Fleetwood Cricket Club, the main attraction will be a cricket match between a Fleetwood CC side and a team featuring Emmerdale stars.

It is hoped the event can raise £7,000 to buy defibrillators for the Prince’s Trust county-wide mini-buses.

Entry is free on both days but the organisers are requesting donations and there will also be stalls on display.