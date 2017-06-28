Special anniversary concert by Wyre orchestra

Local orchestra Phoenix Strings returns to Thornton Little Theatre on Sunday with a special celebratory concert to mark their 10th anniversary.

The community-based orchestra was established in 2007 by John Foster, a well-known professional violinist, teacher and conductor whose vision was to provide an opportunity for adult string players to gain experience in playing in an ensemble.

Over the past 10 years the orchestra has realised that vision, performing many concerts with a repertoire of popular classics and light music and working in combination with many other musical groups.

Members come from a variety of different backgrounds and although the membership has evolved over time, there are still a number of musicians who were there at the start.

The musical directorship of the orchestra is now with Gill Hume, a local violin teacher and the ethos of encouraging, educating and supporting adult late starters or returners to music continues.

Gill said: “As the new musical director of Phoenix Strings, I am delighted to present our 10th anniversary concert and we are thrilled to be at Thornton Little Theatre.

“We last performed here in a joint concert with the Capricorn Singers in December 2015.

“As a locally based orchestra meeting weekly at All Saints Church in Anchorsholme, it seems appropriate that we should mark our tenth anniversary with a concert in our local theatre.

“This anniversary concert is a celebration of the orchestra and all the members, past, present, and departed, and the programme will reflect the favourites chosen by the members, plus a few new pieces.

“This will range from baroque music, through to folk songs and popular classics.”

Tickets cost £7 for adults, and £2 for Under-18s. To book, ring 01253 887693.