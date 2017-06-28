South Africa-bound pair raising funds for big trip

Two teenagers are embarking on a special mission to South Africa to work in a children’s hospice.

Emily Hilton and Rhiannon Deegan, will be setting off in July next year for Bloemfontein to complete charity and missionary work.

The girls, who are both active members at Christ Church in Thornton, will be joining 22 other students on the adventure – but need to raise £1,800 to get there.

Having already raised some money from cake sales and sponsorship events – with Rhiannon walking home from Saint Aidan’s to Fleetwood as part of a sponsored walk and Emily taking part in the Manchester to Blackpool cycle ride – they still need to raise more funds.

A vicarage garden party at the church is planned for July 8 from 1pm to 4pm and also a vintage tea dance is planned for September.

Once in South Africa, the girls, who are both 16, will be working in the Tower of Hope Sunflower Children’s Hospice and as part of the Mosamaria AIDs/HIV testing team.

They will also work with the community on projects such as running a spiritual day. They realise the trip will be tough and challenging but they can’t wait.

Emily, who wants to train to be a doctor after her studies said: “I want to help people and improve their quality of life – we are fortunate to have such things as running water and I was to be more aware of that.

Rhiannon, who was senior prefect at Saint Aidan’s, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing how the church works out there. Here we have buildings to worship in, out there, the congregation is the church. It will be interesting to see.”

n If any readers are interested in sponsoring the girls, they can send donations via Christ Church, Meadows Avenue marked South Africa.