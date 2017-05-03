Soap stars line-up for defibrillator fund-raiser in Fleetwood

Some faces familiar to soap opera fans will be in Fleetwood this weekend to help a bumper fund-raiser to buy defibrillators for the Prince’s Trust.

Stars of top soap Emmerdale will be at Fleetwood’s rugby and cricket clubs on both Saturday and Sunday and will be playing in football and cricket matches to help drum up extra support.

Among the stars appearing over the weekend are Chris Chittell, (who plays Eric Pollard); James Hooton (Sam Dingle), John McArdle (Ronnie Hale), Liam Fox (mechanic Dan Spencer), Anthony Quinlan (Pete Barton) and Poulton teenager Joe-Warren Plant, who plays the character Jacob Gallagher.

Fleetwood’s rugby and cricket clubs, neighbours in the town’s Broadwater area, are jointly hosting the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Prince’s Trust Fun Day, which takes place on both days from 10am until late.

Colin Goodwin, chairman of Fleetwood Rugby Club, said: “Joe’s dad Warren has helped bring them all on board. The Prince’s Trust is a great cause so we’re asking people to come and enjoy the occasion and help a good cause.”

Warren said: “There’s been real support from the Emmerdale gang, it should be a great event.”

Saturday’s action will be at Fleetwood Rugby club, and will include a mini rugby and football competition, a funfair, live music and food, dray horse, a salsa session and a football match between Fleetwood Town veterans and Emmerdale cast members. On the Sunday, nextdoor at Fleetwood Cricket Club, the main attraction will be a cricket match between a Fleetwood CC side and a team featuring Emmerdale stars.

Entry is free but organisers are requesting donations and there will also be stalls on display.