SNOW ALERT: Met office issues Yellow warning for Lancashire

The Met Office have issued an Yellow alert for ice and snow in Lancashire on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday in the Northwest.

The Met Office warns that: "Wintry showers later on Thursday and overnight into Friday will lead to some ice, primarily on untreated surfaces but perhaps also where grit is washed off by frequent showers.

"Additionally, 1-3 cm of snow may accumulate on hills above around 100-200m and more than 6 cm above 400m.

"Some of the heaviest showers could produce slushy conditions even at low levels. Please be aware of possible tricky travel conditions."