Skills and Spills by the big top

All the fun of the circus came to a park in Fleetwood.

The Charles Chipperfield Circus set up its big top tent in the town’s Memorial Park.

Circus skills at Fleetwood Memorial Park. Pictured is 6-year-old Charlie Matthews.

And youngsters got to try their hand at some circus skills too as Wyre Council brought a free workshop on the Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Park staff and volunteers set up an arena in the park with Blackpool

Circus School.

Visitors got to try using unicycles, stilts, balance boards and beam, diabolos, plates, flower sticks, juggling sticks and a tight-wire.

Kate Baird, Wyre’s Memorial Park development officer, said: “We had a lot of people at the event – around 160 children and 80 adults over the weekend. It was great.”

chance for families to enjoy the outdoor space.”