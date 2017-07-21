Six figure boost for car auctions

Just over six months since it was bought in a seven figure take-over, a Poulton car auction business has completed a six-figure investment programme.

The West Coast Motor Auctions site has been transformed with an upgraded and faster IT system, a refurbished canteen, a new cashier’s office, reception and rostrum, plus the acquisition of a new vehicle transporter.

Justin Lane

The company said the significant investment has led to a surge in new motor dealer and private customers, including Arnold Cark, the family-run car dealer.

Since the take-over last December, parent company Independent Motor Auctions has increased the turnover of the Poulton facility by 100 per cent, thanks to the “hard work and commitment from the existing 12 staff and new team members.”

Justin Lane, managing director of Independent Motor Auctions said: “The acquisition of West Coast Motor Auctions has been a huge success and we are delighted that we’ve been able to enhance the business, whilst retaining all the existing staff, including the original owner’s son Spencer Maudsley.

“We’ve invested heavily, introducing a raft of improvements to systems and processes, so that we can give a better service to our private and motor dealers customers. We offer a wide selection of passenger and commercial vehicles from local and national main dealer groups, direct fleet, finance repossessions and private entries.”

Spencer Maudsley, Sales Manager of Independent Motor Auctions, Blackpool comments: “The last six months have been both exciting and rewarding and we have benefited hugely the recent improvements that have been made to the Blackpool facility.

“We’re attracting large new customers and are seeing more and more private customers attending our weekly auctions, which is great news.

“I am looking forward to helping drive further growth and development of the business, as well as enhancing the auction experience for our customers.”

IMA has auctions at Leeds and Poulton and employs 38.

As well as an online bidding platform. IMA has auctions in Blackpool on Monday 6pm and Thursday 11am; and in Leeds on Tuesday 11.30am, Wednesday 6pm, Thursday 11am, Friday 5pm.