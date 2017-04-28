Six days to go until Lancashire County Council election

The elections will decide all 84 seats on the council.

The county council provides the majority of local government services in Lancashire including education, fostering and adoption, health and social care, cultural services, libraries and archives, registering births, deaths and marriages, recycling and highways and transport.

The links below contain full candidate lists for each area:

Lancashire County Council elections 2017: Burnley candidates

Lancashire County Council elections 2017: Chorley candidates

Lancashire County Council elections 2017: Fylde candidates

Lancashire County Council elections 2017: Lancaster candidates

Lancashire County Council elections 2017: Preston candidates

Lancashire County Council elections 2017: Ribble Valley candidates

Lancashire County Council elections 2017: South Ribble candidates

Lancashire County Council elections 2017: West Lancashire candidates

Lancashire County Council elections 2017: Wyre candidates

Jo Turton, chief executive of the county council, said: “This is an important time to have your say on the services that we provide, which can affect the lives of everyone in Lancashire.

“Our elections are only held every four years, so your vote helps to choose the people who will take important decisions about council services in the coming years.”

Find out more about the elections on the county council’s website - www.lancashire.gov.uk/elections.