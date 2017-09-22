Sing your heart out in new healthy living group

A new, weekly singing group to improve well being begins in Fleetwood next week.

The Marine Hall has partnered up with Healthier Fleetwood to bring a new event which will help revive the spirit in a welcoming environment with friendly people.

Every week, participants can look forward to a physical and mental workout with classes that are designed to help improve breathing, while singing much loved songs.

The course runs from September 26 to December 19 and is free. Tea and coffee will be available for just £1. If you would like to register, call Marine Hall on 01253 887693.