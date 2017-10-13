Sick kids get magical treat at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A former Pontin’s Bluecoat is making a magical impression on young hospital patients.

Magician Barrington Powell makes regular visits to the children’s ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to help cheer up the youngsters.

Bringing a smile to the childrens ward

He performs a host of magic tricks and brings a bundle of fun to the children and their parents.

His monthly visits are arranged by children’s charity POD, which organizes entertainment for children in hospital.

He worked as a Children’s Uncle at Pontin’s and said it was a great grounding for his a future career as a full-time magician, which led him to work as a clown at Legoland Windsor.

Barrington said: “My work in the hospital helps create the smiles and laughter for so many children and parents at what can be a distressing time in situations that can be overwhelming.”

Children’s ward manager, Isabel Spencer, said: “Barrington’s visits to the ward are always beneficial to the patients.”

Play specialist Roseanne Norman, said: “We all look forward to Barrington’s visits once a month.

“Both patients and parents are amazed by his magic and enthusiasm. He certainly puts a smile on everybody’s face and adds a little laughter to what can be a scary and distressing time “

Barrington added: “There are many magical stories, some happy and some heart-breaking, which all hold a special place in my heart and by being able to create laughter, magical memories and understand the importance of play alongside a truly special team of wonderful people makes you appreciate how lucky we are to have the NHS.”