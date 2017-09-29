Showing off 50 years of history

Anchorsholme Academy, which opened 50 years ago, has opened its doors to former pupils and staff this week – and given them a glimpse at some of the school’s proud history.

Memorabilia, including old photographs, have been shown off between 2pm and 3pm every day this week. And a special gala celebration event will be held from 6.30pm today – with teachers hopeful that former pupil Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, may be able to attend.

Some of the memorabilia on show

Anchorsholme opened to a handful of pupils in June 1967 and fully in September the same year.

It was the same year The Beatles released best-selling album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

And before the summer break, youngsters rolled back the clock as they dressed up as characters from the record’s cover art, including author Lewis Carroll, dancer Fred Astaire, and comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.