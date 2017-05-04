Shotglass return for home gig

Five-piece Blackpool band Shotglass are live at Dead’uns on Friday night.

Five-piece Blackpool band Shotglass are live at Dead’uns on Friday night.

Formed in 2014 from the ashes of Munkey Score, Shotglass perform classic rock covers spanning five decades including numbers by Thin Lizzy, Queen, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Scones and Whitesnake.

The band played their first gig at The Royal Oak in December 2015.

And they also performed by popular demand twice at the Lord Street venue last year.

The band’s talented

line-up comprises John Scarlett on lead vocals, John Green on drums, Ray Schofield on bass, Chris Dr J Jessop on rhythm guitar and vocals and Mark Ripper Harding on lead guitar and vocals.

The band rehearse

weekly at the recording studio of John Sykes (ex-Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake) in Norbreck.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Shotglass are a band of experienced musicians dedicated to performing powerful, passionate and rousing performances of rock

classics.

They made a big impression at their last gig and it promises to be another memorable night for Fleetwood music fans.

“We always enjoy coming back to Deaduns,” said bass guitarist Ray Schofield.

“We performed in public for the first time there and the lads think of it as their home gig.”

Admission to the gog at the Royal Oak in Lord Street is free and the music starts around 9.30pm.