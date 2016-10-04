Share your opinions on life in borough

Wyre residents are being urged to share their views on life in the borough and be in with a chance of winning a Kindle Fire.

Wyre Council wants to know what people think about everything from beaches, parks and playgrounds to dog fouling, rubbish and recycling, in its biennial survey Life In Wyre.

Feedback from residents will directly influence council services and inform the authority about what it’s doing well and areas for improvement.

A sample of 3,500 residents across Wyre have been sent a survey in the post and anyone can complete it online at wyre.gov.uk/lifeinwyre.

Responses must be received by November 13.

Everyone who completes the survey can enter a prize draw to win a Kindle Fire.