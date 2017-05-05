Shannon run to boost fund for new lifeboat

Officials of Lytham St Annes RNLI are hoping for a major boost to their cash appeal towards a new lifeboat when hundreds of runners take to the seafront next week.

The Leg It For the Shannon event will cover 5k course between Lytham and St Annes stations, with all proceeds going towards the £275,000 appeal to help cover the cost of the new state-of-the-art Shannon craft due at the St Annes station next year.

The bulk of the £2.2m cost of the Shannon is being funded by a legacy from a Hampshire-based RNLI supporter but officials are hoping the run, which has attracted hundreds of runners and raised thousands of pounds for the RNLI as Leg It For the Lifeboats for the last three years, will provide another bumper boost to the fund which has already topped £80,000.

The run on Sunday, May 14 begins at 11am and will be started by Preston-born Olympian Helen Clitheroe.

Entries will be accepted on the day from 9.30am and participants will be ferried from St Anndes to the start point at Lytham by vintage bus. Details from fundraising@lythamlifeboats.co.uk

