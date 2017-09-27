Services back to normal after tram and mobility scooter collide in Fleetwood

Trams are running as normal following a crash in Fleetwood earlier this afternoon.

Services were briefly disrupted after a tram and mobility scooter collided in Lord Street at around 12.50pm.

Nobody was injured, police said.

Blackpool Transport tweeted earlier to say trams were terminating at Fisherman's Walk following an 'incident', and that all trams may be delayed.

It later said: "Trams are running normal route again, however please expect some delays for the time being."