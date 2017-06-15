Search is on for best young cook in town

A future Gordon Ramsay or Mary Berry could be right here in Fleetwood and about to be discovered with the launch of the town’s ‘Young Chef of the Year’ competition.

This is the latest project from the Healthier Fleetwood partnership as part of their aim to improve the long-term wellbeing of residents.

Year 5 pupils from Charles Saer get involved in the Young Chef competition.

Dr Mark Spencer, GP at Mountview Practice and a leading member of Healthier Fleetwood, is one of the organisers of the competition.

He said: “Cooking is great fun and brings families and friends together.

“Getting children interested in cooking and improving their nutritional knowledge is a great initiative.”

All the primary schools across the town will be taking part with their Year 5 students taking up the challenge of designing a ‘Meal for their Hero’ of soup, main course, dessert and drink for under £10.

Along the way the children will learn chef skills, seasonality, cooking methods, food hygiene and safety, where food comes from and healthy diets.

The teaching will also cross over into other areas of the curriculum such as English, science, maths, geography, ICT and art and design.

A contribution towards the funding for the ingredients has been provided by Fleetwood Town FC Community Trust.

Coordinating the competition with a programme of activity and resources is Katharine Tate, an award winning nutritional therapist who said: “Teaching children the importance of food for their health is essential and this challenge provides that opportunity within a purposeful and engaging context.”