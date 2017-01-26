Scouts and Guides set to star in Wyre show

Wyre’s Scouts and Guides will be in an international mood when they stage this year’s Wyre Gang Show.

This year’s event, called Come Fly With Me, takes place at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall from Thursday March 2 to Saturday March 4.

The show, produced by Andi Lees, begins each night at 7.30pm but there will also be a Saturday matinee performance, beginning at 2pm.

This year’s show, the 51st production, will see the young performers taking to the stage in a non-stop musical trip around the world. From the take off lounge to America, Bombay to Iceland and dropping into Spain and Lapland along the way, there will be a feast of songs and sketches in a fun filled family adventure.

For further details about the show and to book tickets, phone the Marine Hall box office on (01253) 887693.