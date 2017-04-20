School and junior football club in deal

A high school and a junior football club in Fleetwood have joined forces to offer youngsters football sessions in high quality facilities.

Fleetwood Gym FC is staging football development sessions every Saturday morning at Fleetwood High after the school agreed to allow it to use its sports facilities, including its astro turf pitches.

Fleetwood High head teacher Richard Barnes has hailed the sessions as a vital means of ensuring as many youngsters in the town as possible get regular exercise.

Barry Whittaker, chairman of Fleetwood Gym, said: “We had a successful meeting with Richard Barnes, the headteacher at Fleetwood High, and we’ve been able to secure the exclusive rights to the use of the whole school sports facilities.

“This includes the sports hall and the newly resurfaced 3G Astro pitch every Saturday all year round.

“In a new FA initiative, they want to see up to 50 per cent of all grassroots football played on Astro turf.

“Our new deal with Fleetwood High will now see us meet this target ahead of the FA target of 2020.”

He said the deal would help the club build a strong bond with the school and the community.

And with Fleetwood Town also offering excellent facilities for youngsters, it means that the town is well placed to offer youth football in high standard amenities.

Headteacher Mr Barnes said: “We are more than happy to make our facilities available for the benefit of local youngsters.

“Exercise is so important for our young people and this is a win-win situation.”

The sessions will be tailored to various age groups, for boys and girls, and Barry added: “All the sessions are open to boys and girls regardless of ability, Fleetwood Gym is an inclusive club, open to all.”