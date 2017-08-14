Safe trader warning over doorstep callers

An elderly woman almost paid out for roof repairs she didn’t need following a doorstep call.

Now Coun Andrea Kay is calling on vulnerable people to be on their guard against bogus traders.

Never accept work from people who turn up on your doorstep

Coun Kay says the workmen were only stopped when her son, who is a regular visitor to the elderly woman’s home, intervened.

She has now arranged for repairs to be made to the roof but warned other elderly residents to be on their guard.

Coun Kay said: “These men just turned up in a white van and knocked on the lady’s door.

“She was told they’d been working at a neighbour’s house and noticed her roof needed some work.

“She agreed to hand over cash to them.

“They had started the work when my son arrived and started to ask questions.

“No neighbours had had work done on their homes and the roof did not need repairing.

“But the men had already asked for £1,000 off this lady.”

Coun Kay said the men were eventually convinced to stop the work they were doing and left without payment.

She said: “They had done some work to the roof which I have now arranged to be repaired free of charge.

“But I want people to be aware, to be on their guard.

“Never accept work from people who turn up on your doorstep.

“If you do need some work doing on your home make sure you find a workman through the county’s Safe Trader scheme.

“If anyone in Thornton is in doubt they can contact me and I will help them find somebody safe and reliable.

“This was a vulnerable individual who could have paid thousands for sub standard work.”