Rotaract group gains a charter

A youth wing of Fleetwood Rotary Club has proved so popular it has gained its inauguration charter.

The town’s Rotaract Club is for people aged 18 to 30 who want to advance their personal development and help improve or support their local community.

This new group, under the umbrella of Rotary, has seen its membership grow to 18, and recently it received its Inauguration Charter from the Rotary organisation.

Club president Joy Leatherhead, 23, said: “We have had a great first year and have gathered more members than we anticipated, as well as meeting our targets for raising money for charity.”

The group has been supporting the Fylde coast charity Sign Hi Say Hi, a group of parents supporting deaf children, by organising classes, workshops and events for the children and their families.

Rotaract was able to present the charity with a donation of £1,000 on the night.

Jane Thomas, the chairwoman of the charity said: “We love the relationship with Rotaract, and it helps get our name more widely known.

“We are supporting more than 40 families in Blackpool Fylde and Wyre and numbers are increasing.”

The charter was presented by past president Maurice Dowsing from Fleetwood Rotary Club.

Anyone interested in knowing more about Rotaract, which meets at Fleetwood High School, can visit “Rotaract Club Of Fleetwood” on Facebook.

To contact Sign Hi, Say Hi, phone 07437 335655.