Resort to host LGBT national conference

Blackpool is set to host the first national LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) youth conference next year.

The event is open to all 13 to 18-year-olds and will be held at The Village Hotel on East Park Drive, Marton, on February 11.

We have 150 places available but they are booking up quickly so people should phone now to secure a place

It is being organised by Blackpool community interest company, URPotential, which is based on Central Drive.

Director Linda Markey said: “The conference is to celebrate LGBT History Month.

“We have 150 places available but they are booking up quickly so people should phone now to secure a place.

“There will be exciting workshops, guest speakers, stalls, question time panel with special guests, networking, entertainment from Skool of Street, refreshments on arrival, lunch and much more.”

The event, which is free of charge, is funded by The Peoples Health Trust.

Youth groups and organisations, individuals and their friends are being urged to go along.

People can book places by contacting Laura on (1253 344398) or by logging onto www.info@urpotential.co.uk