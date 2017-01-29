Resort’s famous historic trams out in force

Blackpool’s famous historic trams are back out on the Golden Mile and looking forward to another bumper year for tourism.

Some of the resort’s historic fleet were rolled out at the weekend for the first Heritage Tram Tours of 2017.

Blackpool's heritage trams had their first run of the season at the weekend, when a selection of vintage vehicles operated between the Pleasure Beach and Little Bispham. Tower tram stop. PIC BY ROB LOCK 28-1-2017

And the old favourites proved just as popular as ever with hundreds of tram fans buying tickets to be transported back in time.

Six of Blackpool collection were running special tours on both Saturday and Sunday between the Pleasure Beach and Fleetwood.

The event was the curtain-raiser for a regular weekly Heritage service starting next weekend (February 4) and continuing throughout the year until November 5, with special services on Bank Holidays and also daily through the school summer break.

The Heritage Tram Tours have proved a big hit with both holidaymakers and locals since the special service was launched.

Amongst the six old-timers on duty at the weekend was the popular Box Car 40, which was one of four built in 1914 for the Blackpool and Fleetwood Electric Tramroad Company.

It was withdrawn from regular service in 1937 and was used by the Blackpool Corporation Transport engineering team until 1960 when it was restored. Also on view was Towing Car 680 which was an English Electric railcoach originally built in 1935 and rebuilt in 1961 when it was regularly paired with a trailer to provide higher capacity for the holiday seasons.

It is on loan to Blackpool Heritage Trust from the Manchester Tramway Museum society.

The Heritage service, which only operates from tram stops bearing the special green and yellow signs, runs between 10am and 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

A complete round trip between the Pleasure Beach and Bispham, or between North Pier and Fleetwood, costs £5.50 for adults and £3.00 for children.

here are also mini tours at £3.50 and £2.00.