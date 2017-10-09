Resort retort shows mums know best

It is the influential online forum where mums put the world to rights, can make or break new products and even has the power to affect the result of general elections.

So when Blackpool became a hot topic on Mumsnet, a few resort leaders will have got a little bit twitchy.

It started when a member complained that her husband proposed taking the family to the resort for a half-term break.

Poster opheliacat claimed she couldn’t imagine anything worse. However, within minutes, hundreds of members had leapt to Blackpool’s defence.

FoxyRoxy said the resort was ‘awful’ but MrsMoggy replied: “We love Blackpool. My five-year-old always has a brilliant time there.” And she was supported by scores of posters on the website.

Theresamustgo posted: “My DC (Dear Child) absolutely loved it. Dungeon was great... Illuminasia... arcades. Great fun. And the Grundy is a lovely gallery too.”

And Janicebattersby hit back with: “There’s loads to do in Blackpool. The Tower is a really great day out. It’s history is amazing. The Comedy Carpet is lovely, the beach is nice and flat and the trams are unique. The Illuminations will be on and the extra light-based attraction in the Winter Gardens is supposed to be spectacular.”

She also praised the Pleasure Beach and Sandcastle, adding: “There’s such hideous snobbery towards Blackpool here.

“No other town comes in for such stick. The kids will love it.”

Sadly there has been no word so far from opheliacat on whether she and the family will heed the advice of hundreds of posters and head to the Fylde in a fortnight... although she did say she might give St Annes a go.