Resort legend Les Dawson remembered in TV documentary

The final hour of a two-part documentary on resort comedy legend Les Dawson aired on ITV3 last night.

The programme, Les Dawson Forever, featured the funnyman’s family and friends, and previously unseen footage to tell the story of one of British TV’s greatest ever comedians.

Charlotte spoke about her dad, who died when she was just a baby, on This Morning

Speaking on This Morning, his daughter Charlotte, who was eight months old when Les died 23 years ago, said: “It’s just so amazing, I’m so proud to be his daughter.

“I’m so lucky that I’ve got all this footage, I’ve got his statue, I’ve got amazing home video.”

Charlotte, 24, who sat on the iconic This Morning sofa alongside a cardboard cutout of her dad, also told viewers she has finally met ‘the one’ – and will take her dad down the aisle with her when she marries him.

“I think I’ve met the one now, I actually have,” she said. “Hopefully he’ll be there. He’ll be down the aisle, my dad, waiting for me.

“I’ve asked my mum to give me away.”

Charlotte, who has been dating Swinton Lions rugby player Matt Sarsfield for several months, also talked about her recent appearance on MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

She said she wanted people to see she was just a normal northern girl who likes ‘Prosecco and chips’.

“People have warmed to me from the programme,” she said. “But I think my dad would find it a bit cringe. Saying that, my dad would be king of the jungle by now.”