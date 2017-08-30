Residents on move on estate

Residents in social housing in Fleetwood have been found new homes as part of an ambitious £10m investment in the town by Regenda Homes.

The initiative involves four estates across Fleetwood in a bid to improve living standards.

Following an independent report, 118 homes on the West View estate were deemed no longer fit for purpose and beyond repair.

Nichola Tombs, Housing Officer at Regenda Homes, has been working on the ground with residents and supporting them during the process of finding new suitable accommodation.

Nichola said: “When we announced the programme, all affected residents received a hand delivered letter explaining what was happening and why.

“Of course, for many this was quite distressing as they had lived in their homes all of their lives and had a huge emotional attachment to the properties.

“We arranged one to one sessions with residents to understand their needs and to answer any questions they may have.

“So far we have successfully helped move 52 households, with all costs covered by Regenda Homes.

“Importantly, we have done this while being sensitive to each individual’s circumstances. This has allowed us to keep families close to each other and move vulnerable residents into more suitable properties.”

Gemma Thompson, former West View resident said: “The service I have received during the move has been reallt brilliant Regenda.”