Residents are invited to the NHS meetings

Residents will have an opportunity to hear about the latest developments in local NHS services at a special event.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which provides services including Blackpool Victoria Hospital, and the Blackpool and Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Groups, which plan and buy services across the Fylde coast, are again staging their annual meetings on the same day at the same venue.

The event will take place at Blackpool Sixth Form College from 5pm, on Thursday, September 21, with all members of the public and NHS staff welcome to attend.

A number of exhibitors will showcase the current provision and the future of health and care across the Fylde coast and will provide free health checks.

The presentations will begin at 6pm.

Chairman of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Ian Johnson, said: “The joint annual meeting is a sign of the increasing links being made between the groups to provide the best and most efficient health care possible for local residents.”

To attend, send your name to: rsvp.fyldecoast@nhs.net or telephone 01253 956361 before September 14.