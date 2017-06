Coastguard staff practiced their life-saving skills during a recent training exercise, on the mud off the end of Lytham jetty.

Should anybody get stuck in mud, rescuers wearing specialist equipment use a tube to pump water into the mud below their feet.

After freeing their casualty, they pull them to shore on a mud sledge.

Fleetwood’s Coastguard team also carried out drills recently, but in the River Wyre.