Remembering the forgotten heroes

Pupils at a Fleetwood school were given an inspiring insight into the incredible story of the Great War and in particular ethnic minority soldiers.

The youngsters from St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School were captivated by the project which was delivered by Trench Brothers through theatre, music and puppetry.

Luca Stephenson and Lola Stirzaker who took part in the Trench Brothers Project

Trench Brothers brings the First World War to life through the experiences and personal stories of the Indian Army, British West Indies Regiment and black British soldiers.

Year Five teacher Simon Clough said: “As a teacher I have thoroughly enjoyed teaching about WW1 throughout this project and each subject from PE to maths has been included.

“This helped the pupils become engaged and they’ve enjoyed learning about the sacrifices soldiers made, focusing primarily on ethnic minority soldiers.

“We have had an artefact session where children handled gas masks and tools.

“Also weapons were displayed and they took part in military drills with a costume actor.

“A professional puppeteer from the Horse and Bamboo Theatre helped all the children produce their own Indian or West Indies Puppet. We even created our own song with a composer based on a letter which each of the children wrote pretending they were soldiers who are writing home from the front line.

“It all culminated with the children performing in a show with actors, puppeteers and musicians.”