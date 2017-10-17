Red sun makes way for winds on Fylde coast

People were warned to stay off the Promenade last night as ex-Hurricane Ophelia blew in.

The Fylde coast was braced for blasts of wind of up to 59mph as the storm passed north along the Irish Sea after earlier battering Ireland.

Pic by Iain Lynn

At least three people were killed there.

The storm gates were shut along the coast in Cleveleys, Fleetwood, and Knott End as a precaution, and were expected to stay closed until tomorrow, Wyre Council said.

The Fleetwood to Knott End ferry ran until 2.15pm yesterday, with passengers told to keep their eye on the noticeboard to find out when the service will resume.

And a video posted to Facebook appeared to show some Lights on the Promenade at Bispham hanging down.

Meanwhile, there were reports of a shop sign being dislodged in Red Bank Road, Bispham, and a big black bin whizzing across the Prom and hitting a car. “Members of the public are advised not to proceed onto the promenade and to take extra care when outside due to the risk of injury from flying debris,” the council said. A Coastguard officer said there were no plans for rescuers to be on patrol last night, though they were on standby as always.

Staff at Fleetwood had routine training and were at the station prepared to be called out if needed.

The Coastguard service also echoed calls to stay away from the seafront, following a warning from the Met Office for residents to ‘be aware’ of the potential for disruption.

High tide in Blackpool was at around 9.30pm, when winds were expected to peak and a Met Office forecaster said: “Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Some damage to buildings could happen.”