Recovery operation for man who went into the water at Glasson Dock

Rescuers continue to search for a man in what is being described as a ‘recovery operation’ after he went into the water at Glasson Dock.

Morecambe hovercraft, Fleetwood lifeboat and the coastguard have all been searching the shoreline from Sunderland Point since 5am today, Thursday, to find the man, who sparked a rescue operation at 2pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Morecambe’s RNLI lifeboat said: “We are searching the general area from Sunderland Point all along the coastline but this is now a recovery operation as the man is unlikely to have survived.

“We will continue to search until the Coastguard tells us to stop.”

A multi-agency operation was launched yesterday, Wednesday, for a despondent man who had gone into the water at The Stork, Condor Green.

Morecambe hovercraft, Fleetwood lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter were all at the scene, said a spokesman for Morecambe lifeboat.

Police search adviser David Old said: “We got a report of a man who has entered the sea. He has walked in. “As a result we have had a co-ordinated search between Police and the Coastguard including the police helicopter and Coastguard helicopter, lifeboats and police assistance on the shore.”