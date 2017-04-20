Railway group hit by second raid in a week

Vandals have struck again to undermine the work of the group planning to restore Fleetwood’s rail link – just a few days after another raid cost the group £2,000.

Over a week ago, raiders broke into the base of the Poulton and Wyre Railway Society (PWRS) at NPL Hillhouse Estates, in Thornton, and stole tools and equipment as well as causing damage.

Just days later, raiders smashed their way into a portable cabin and hut on the same site, while down at Jameson Road in Fleetwood they caused £100 of damage to a trolley car.

Peter Williams, of PWRS, said: “It is very frustrating because the money we have to spend replacing or repairing things means money and time that we don’t spend on our real work.

“Apart from the odd grant, we have to raise the money ourselves so it just makes our work harder.”

The PWRS is looking to install CCTV cameras in a bid to foil future attacks.

The various premises have been burgled or vandalised several times the group is frustrated that it will now have to dig deep into its budget to cover the costs.

The PWRS plans to restore the rail link between Fleetwood and Poulton by running a heritage railway on the line, which its members are steadily repairing.

It isn’t all bad news for the group, however.

While great progress is made tidying up the Jameson Road end, restoration work on the group’s diesel train in Butterley, Derbyshire is also going well.