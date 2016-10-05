Rail station parking plea

The team behind proposals to create a railway hub at Poulton are calling on Network Rail to listen to local concerns and expand parking at a busy station.

Poulton and Wyre Railway Society (PWRS) has put together proposals which would see the line to Fleetwood re-instated with a new platform at Poulton allowing main line connections.

Coun Alf Clempson

The group’s proposals would include the extension of the car park at Poulton station.

And leading figures want Network Rail to listen to what residents want before electrification work begins.

The proposals to extend the car parking provision at Poulton are being backed by Coun Alf Clempson.

He believes Poulton will not be able to cope with the increase in rail passengers electrification is likely to bring.

He said: “I know Network Rail has met with the railway society.

“But I believe these were very much informal talks.

“The parking provision at Poulton station right now is completely inadequate.

“There are barely more than a dozen spaces.

“The result is that people are parking in streets surrounding the station.

“That creates problems for residents and for emergency services who have expressed concerns about access.”

And Coun Clempson, who represents Poulton on Lancashire County Council, believes the problems will only get worse.

He said: “After electrification there is talk of potential extra trains every hour.

“The trains currently running are going to be longer.

“That means more people using the trains without any extra parking.”

Coun Clempson is also worried new homes approved in Poulton and Thornton will add to the problem.

He said: “Public transport is taken into consideration in the planning process.

“But people aren’t going to walk from Garstang Road, Hardhorn Road or Thornton.

“We need a proper parking provision.

“Network Rail needs to come to Poulton and listen to what local people want.”

Eddie Fisher, from Poulton and Wyre Railway Society, agreed.

He said: “Network Rail is treating us as stakeholders in the electrification process.

“There is no doubt Poulton needs better parking which our plan would provide.”

Network Rail has just begun work on a two-year scheme to electrify the route to Blackpool North.

The scheme involves the straightening and lengthening of platforms at Blackpool North, the construction of a new platform at Kirkham and replacement of signals along the line.

The firm has made clear to The Gazette that station improvements, such as increased car parking capacity, are not included in the project.