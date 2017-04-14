Rail revival group revises ambitions

The team behind plans to bring trains back to a long lost line have shortened their ambitions.

The Garstang and Knott End Light Rail Group was established earlier this year in the hope of restoring a famous line through rural Wyre.

The route, affectionately known as the Pilling Pig line, after the sound made by one of the early locomotives, was closed in the 1950s.

Enthusiasts now admit they will never bring back the entire line but are still hoping to be able to run trains over a section of track bed between Preesall and Knott End.

To reflect that, the society has now changed its name.

A spokesman said: “We have shortened the name to Knott End Light Railway, for two reasons.

“It was the original name of the stretch we want to use and we will never get right through to Garstang as too much has gone forever.”

The group has already begun fundraising for its project, which would establish a light rail link alongside what is currently a popular public footpath

Talks have been held with the landowner of the route as well as with Preesall Town Council, which is keen on the plan.

Fundraising, publicity and organisation is continuing - with regular meetings for the enthusiasts and those who formally wish to join.

The proposed rail route would initially link Park Lane bridge, near Preesall Bowling Club, to the Hackensall Crossing area, a distance of just under a mile. A longer term aim would see track continuing to Knott End at a point near the old railway station which is now a cafe.

The Knott End Light Railway will be holding its first Monthly meeting at The Squash in Lancaster Road, Knott End at 7.30pm on the Tuesday April 18.

The event is open to all and membership of the society costs £5 per year.

Group chairman Ray Langford of Bispham said: “We are confident of getting things up and running and want to keep local people fully informed.”