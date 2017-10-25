Pupils’ first look at light spectacle

‘Gentle giants of light’ will be leading the way as this year’s Festival@LightPool gets underway.

And children at St Kentigern’s Catholic Primary School, Newton Drive, got a preview of the performance from the specialist outdoor puppeteers Dundu.

Gabriella Leitch and Patrick Labatagos with Baby Dundu

The premiere performance Sense Of Unity will see Worldbeaters percussion ensemble proceed from the Tower Festival Headland in search of the illuminated puppets, all set against the backdrop of the darkening night sky.

Festival director Alex Rinsler said: “We’re lucky to have Worldbeaters Music and puppet company Dundu bring Sense Of Unity to Blackpool.

“The giant illuminated puppets will change the town, it’s so memorable.”

The three-day festival continues on Thursday when the Carnival Of The Light Parade will set off from Central Pier at 5.50pm, featuring SPARK Drummers!, Blackpool’s own illuminated trams, stilt walkers and community groups from Blackpool and Wyre, with an after party from 6.30pm at the Comedy Carpet.

And on Friday evening performance company Bilbobasso returns to combine Argentine tango with the art of fire to recreate the ‘explosive mix of fire, passion, street theatre and dance’ which they presented at last year’s festival.

Their fiery love story Amor tells of a couple whose tenderness has been replaced by cruelty and violence: “The smallest thing can ignite the situation.”

Once more, Worldbeaters will lead the way from the Comedy Carpet at 5pm through the town to St John’s Square, with a finale performance later at the headland presented by AFISHAL.

For further informationvisit www.visitblackpool.com/lightpool.