Public meeting on nature park

The future of a popular Fleetwood green space is to come up for discussion at a special council meeting in the town.

Fleetwood Town Council is to hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss the possibility of taking over the running of the Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve, off Jameson Road.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the session and can offer comments of support or opposition to the plans.

The extraordinary meeting takes place at the North Euston Hotel, Fleetwood, on Tuesday October 3, beginning at 7pm.

The Town Council is considering the move because cash-strapped Lancashire County Council, which owns the reserve and currently runs it, says it can no longer afford to provide rangers to oversee it.

Coun Terry Rogers, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, says town councillors will discuss the issue before voting on it.

Coun Rogers said: “We have been approached by Lancashire County Council to see if we would take over the running of Fleetwood Marsh on a lease basis.

“As far as the Town Council is concerned, the lease would have to be on a peppercorn rent basis, as we would be unwilling to spend thousands of pounds of Fleetwood money on something like this.

“If a nominal sum of £1 can be agreed, we would look to manage the facility with the help of volunteers.”

He added: “Fleetwood Marsh is a valuable facility for our town and there could be a danger of it being lost.”