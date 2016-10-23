Pub’s bid for outside seating terrace

Bosses at the Poulton Elk in Hardhorn Road have applied for planning permission to create an outdoors seating terrace behind the pub.

If passed, it would be used between 7am and 12.30am the following morning on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, documents lodged with Wyre Council showed.

It would also be used from 7am to 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

A previous application for use between 8am and 10pm from Monday to Sunday has already been passed, papers also revealed.