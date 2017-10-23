PUB OF THE YEAR TOP TEN: Vote for your favourite pub

We’ve got our top finalists for the Pub Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one
You’ve given us 10 mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.
Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Tell us who balances charm and history,
service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.
So who do you want to win?
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in the paper to us, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.
Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday November 24, 2017.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
TOP TEN FINALISTS
01 The Sun Inn
88 Bolton Street
02 Dog & Partridge
Lytham Road
03 Saddle Inn
Whitegate Drive
04 Victoria Hotel
Victoria Road West
05 Bay Horse Hotel
Station Road
06 Black Bull Hotel
Park Lane
07 Thomas Drummond
London Street
08 Rossall Tavern
Larkholme
09 Fifteen’s of St Annes
St Annes Road
10 Bloomfield Brewhouse
Ansdell Road
Almost Done!
Registering with Fleetwood Weekly News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.