Project update: St David’s CE Church in Fleetwood

Church demolished to make way for new housing development

End of the line for Fleetwood's St David’s church as diggers move in



What’s happening?

St David’s CE Church, on the corner of Fleetwood Road and Larkholme Lane, is being demolished to make way for housing.

With diggers and demolition equipment on site, work began on Tuesday morning with walls being smashed down and site work will continue until next week.

The 60-year-old church closed in 2012 after maintenance costs became too high.

What was the problem?

A leaking roof, problems with the electrical system and other concerns spelt the end of services there after it soaring repair costs were put at more than £100,000.

What happens next?

But from the dust of the old church will come a new £203,000 church centre, created from extension work on the church hall on Larkholme Lane.

This will be called the Church Centre of St David’s and St Peter’s and will include new chapel, new kitchen and toilets for community use.

Sale of the land for houses left an initial £20,000 shortfall on the £203,000 needed to build the new church centre, but a large number of fund-raisers have been held to help bridge the gap.

Among those raising funds was Dermot Thomas, who helps run the Mustard Seed hot meals service at the Lord Street church, who raised hundreds by walking from St Peter’s to Blackburn Cathedral.

What have people said?

Father John Hall, vicar of the parish of St David’s and St Peter’s, watched the work and said: “It has been a long time coming.

“It is always sad to see a church knocked down but for parishioners at St David’s, they are looking at a bright new future, once the church centre is complete by Easter next year.

“While that happens, the St David’s parishioners are attending services at St Peter’s until the centre is ready.”