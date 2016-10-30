Problems at the till as supermarket’s card readers fail

Shoppers at county supermarkets are facing a headache after one major chain’s card readers failed.

Asda stores across the country are caught up in chaos at the tills because all of the supermarket chain’s card machines have gone into meltdown.

All card readers in every store in the country are currently not working.

Stressed-out customers around the country have posted complaints and pictures of long queues at store ATMs this afternoon.

An Asda spokesman tweeted: “We’re so sorry about this! We are aware of the issue and working to get this resolved ASAP.”