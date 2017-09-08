Pressing ahead with allotments open day

It was all about muscle power during David’s Slack Allotments apple press day.

The gates to the allotments on Newton Drive in Blackpool were open to the public for the special annual event, which was followed by a coffee and cake afternoon to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Busy on the barbecue is Chris McKenna

Pam Harrison, committee member, said: “It was a wonderful day.

“We opened the gates to the public and we had a few visitors who couldn’t believe how big the place is.

“We had barrels of apples and everyone went home with a couple of bottles of pure apple juice.

“It’s made the old fashioned method using an apple press – that’s where the muscles are needed!

“We had plenty of those on the day!”

The apples are cut into bite-sized pieces before going through a crusher where they are turned into mulch.

The mulch is then put into the large press.

Plot holders raised £180 for Macmillan Cancer Support from the sale of refreshments and cakes.

Pam added: “We also had a barbecue lunch.

“The sun was shining and it was a great day!”