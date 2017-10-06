Poulton hospice friends harvest in the funds

A coffee morning with a harvest theme raised a tidy £695 for Trinity Hospice.

The Poulton Friends of the Hospice Group have been fundraising for 38 years and are still going strong, organising monthly events for the much needed facility.

Dorothy Procter (left) and Dorothy Smith

It took place at the Bridge Club in Poulton.

Club spokesperson Beryl Moran said: “We hold an event like this every month as part of a coffee morning, and always include a theme.

“It’s open to the public and we were pleased by the amount we raised.”

As well as refreshments there were plenty of stalls including cakes, bric-a-brac, a grocery bowl and a raffle.

The group also held its AGM this week and were delighted to report that they had raised in excess of £13,000 in the last year.

“We used to raise money for specific things at the hospice but these days the money is just put into the general pot for keeping the hospice running,” said Beryl. The group also make memory elephants, using items of clothing of loved ones who have died at the hospice to give to their families.

The next event takes place on Saturday October 14 at Poulton methodist Church which will be a Christmas card sale - open 10am to 1pm.